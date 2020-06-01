Former UFC champion Jon Jones orders vandals taking part in New Mexico riots to hand over spray cans and uses Instagram to ask why they are destroying the city
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Jon Jones took to the streets of New Mexico on Sunday night to apprehend vandals and looters from attacking small businesses. The former UFC champion, who vacated his 205lbs title earlier that evening, shared a video on his official Instagram page collecting cans of graffiti from vandals on the streets. Reluctant to argue with the […]