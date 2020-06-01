Global  

A new way of life begins in 'unlock 1.0': What to do, what to avoid

IndiaTimes Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Coronavirus, Covid-19, sealdown, lockdown, quarantine, nose-throat swabs, hospital, curfew, and police enforcement. These terms have dominated our daily conversations since March. From June 1, and more so from June 8, it will be almost life as usual, though international travel, school and colleges will remain shut.
