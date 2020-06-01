A new way of life begins in 'unlock 1.0': What to do, what to avoid
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Coronavirus, Covid-19, sealdown, lockdown, quarantine, nose-throat swabs, hospital, curfew, and police enforcement. These terms have dominated our daily conversations since March. From June 1, and more so from June 8, it will be almost life as usual, though international travel, school and colleges will remain shut.
An early age of pregnancy (25 years and younger) is known to reduce the overall risk of breast cancer by over 30%, suggests findings of a recent study. CSHL Assistant Professor Camila dos Santos spent..