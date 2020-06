Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Wrestling star Danny Havoc has passed away aged only 45, Game Changing Wrestling has announced. Real name Grant Berkland, Havoc was a much-loved performer in GCW and Combat Zone Wrestling, and his death led to numerous tributes from various WWE stars. β€œWith a broken heart, the GCW family mourns the loss of Grant Berkland aka […]