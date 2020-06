Sport24.co.za | Rugby Australia slashes a third of staff to stay afloat Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Rugby Australia announced the sacking of a third of its staff as the embattled organisation works to recover from the sport's coronavirus -enforced shutdown. 👓 View full article

