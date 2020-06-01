Watch as Tyson Fury reunites with stanger who he talked out of committing suicide in December, following praise from Anthony Joshua for mental health work
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Tyson Fury has reunited with the man he famously talked out of committing suicide in December. Late last year, the ‘Gypsy King’ posted a viral video explaining how the situation occurred. He said: “So tonight I’ve had a strange experience, very strange. I’m very humbled in one way, but very freaked out in another. “A […]
