MSP for kharif crops hiked: Key Cabinet decisions Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The Union Cabinet on Monday formulated the roadmap for implementing the measures related to farmers, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and others, as announced in the governments' Atma Nirbhar Bharat package. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this LatestLY MSP for 14 Kharif Crops Hiked by 50-83%, Farm Loans' Repayment Deferred Till August 31: Union Cabinet | Read full r… https://t.co/2BW5HqN72Z 6 minutes ago Subhajit Sahoo RT @otvnews: MSP hiked for Kharif crops Cabinet approves MSP for 14 Kharif crops; farmers to get 50-83 pc more than cost: Union Minister P… 10 minutes ago Firstpost The Centre hiked the MSP for 14 Kharif crops — including cotton, paddy, and maize — in the Union Cabinet meeting he… https://t.co/KuHNH1cXms 14 minutes ago OTV MSP hiked for Kharif crops Cabinet approves MSP for 14 Kharif crops; farmers to get 50-83 pc more than cost: Union… https://t.co/FG8ETxBsGk 29 minutes ago Mojo Story Cabinet has approved equity scheme for MSMEs and hiked the minimum support price for Kharif crops : Union Minister… https://t.co/JMfIJ04Fw7 31 minutes ago