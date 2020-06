Charlton stars Lyle Taylor, Chris Solly and David Davis are REFUSING to play when the Championship season resumes, reveals manager Lee Bowyer Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer has revealed three of his players, including star man Lyle Taylor, are REFUSING to play when the Championship returns. The second tier has been given the green light to resume to 2019/20 season on June 20, which is the desired result for Bowyer as his side now have the chance to […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bowyer: Ending season would be wrong



Charlton manager Lee Bowyer believes ending the Championship season early would be the wrong decision as clubs have now returned to training. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:06 Published 6 days ago The 100 7x01 From The Ashes - Inside



The 100 7x01 "From The Ashes" Season 7 Episode 1 Inside - SEASON PREMIERE – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends attempt to rebuild Sanctum as a new threat rises in the woods. Bob Morley, Marie.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:05 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this