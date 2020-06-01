Global
'Yeh Rishta...' actress Mohena tests corona +ve
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
'Yeh Rishta...' actress Mohena tests corona +ve
Monday, 1 June 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mohena Kumari, who tied the knot to U'khand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj's son Suyyesh Rawat, is also one of the members from the royal family who has been tested positive for
coronavirus
.
