Zodiakos wins first race as British horse racing returns after coronavirus suspension

BBC Sport Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Zodiakos, ridden by Jimmy Sullivan and trained by Roger Fell, is the first winner as British horse racing returns at Newcastle.
Zodiakos wins on horse racing's return at Newcastle

Zodiakos, ridden by Jimmy Sullivan and trained by Roger Fell, is the first winner as British horse racing returns at Newcastle.
BBC News

Zodiakos creates history as first winner back as British racing resumes following coronavirus suspension

After a 76-day break, the 22-1 chance emerged victorious at Newcastle
Independent

