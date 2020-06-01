|
Zodiakos wins first race as British horse racing returns after coronavirus suspension
Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Zodiakos, ridden by Jimmy Sullivan and trained by Roger Fell, is the first winner as British horse racing returns at Newcastle.
