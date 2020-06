Out of these 18 seats, four each are from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, two from Jharkhand, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and one each from Manipur...

Deferred due to coronavirus, elections to 18 RS seats to be held on June 19: EC Out of these 18 seats, four each are from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand, and one each from Manipur...

IndiaTimes 33 minutes ago