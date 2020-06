Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 week ago Premier League gets all-clear but EFL announces 17 positive coronavirus tests 01:01 The Premier League has revealed there were no positive results from its latest round of Covid-19 testing, providing a timely confidence boost for the planned June 17 restart. A total of 1,130 players and club personnel were tested in the fourth screening session, which took place on Thursday and...