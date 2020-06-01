Global  

Scheme to help street vendors get Rs 10k loans

IndiaTimes Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
The government on Monday said the Rs 5,000 crore micro-lending scheme for street vendors, will allow fruit and vegetable sellers, pakoda walas, barbers, cobblers, laundry service providers and pan shops – seen as a key political constituency – to avail of loans up to Rs 10,000. The PM Svanidhi scheme will give loans to street vendors who were in business before the lockdown at nominal rates.
