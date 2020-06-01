Scheme to help street vendors get Rs 10k loans

Monday, 1 June 2020 () The government on Monday said the Rs 5,000 crore micro-lending scheme for street vendors, will allow fruit and vegetable sellers, pakoda walas, barbers, cobblers, laundry service providers and pan shops – seen as a key political constituency – to avail of loans up to Rs 10,000. The PM Svanidhi scheme will give loans to street vendors who were in business before the lockdown at nominal rates.
Nirmala Sitharaman on May 14 announced relief measures for street vendors who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown. Sitharaman said the government will start a special credit line worth Rs 5,000..