Knicks owner James Dolan defends lack of public comment on George Floyd death

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
In a message to MSG employees, James Dolan said the Knicks "are not any more qualified than anyone else to offer our opinion on social matters."
Knicks explain lack of public comment to staffers

The company that owns the Knicks told employees it was "not any more qualified than anyone else to offer our opinion on social matters" in explaining why it had...
ESPN


BTorricella3

Brandon Torricella The responses by Brian Flores and players in the Heat organization compared to James Dolan speak volumes about the… https://t.co/m18PntQFNV 11 seconds ago

OGOPer

Old GOPer RT @Dolansucksballs: My fellow Knicks fans, we need to join together and protest outside the Garden, this is our chance. If we push hard en… 16 seconds ago

OGOPer

Old GOPer RT @OsmanMustafic: I am no longer a fan of the New York Knicks OR New York Rangers. As long as James Dolan is the owner, I will not spend m… 32 seconds ago

Siouxforever5

Gretch Kativa Berg RT @rwesthead: "As companies in the business of sports and entertainment... we are not any more qualified than anyone else to offer our opi… 7 minutes ago

ErrisX

erris.x I quite literally have no idea how the NBA can allow 1. James Dolan to continue to be an owner & 2. The New York Kn… https://t.co/NSbjkXelWd 12 minutes ago