'Made in India' products should be 'Made for the world': PM Modi

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India will definitely get its economic growth back as the government continues to pursue various reforms. Speaking at industry association CII's annual session, he said the government has taken tough steps to fight the coronavirus pandemic and has also taken care of the economy.
