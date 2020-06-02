'Made in India' products should be 'Made for the world': PM Modi
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India will definitely get its economic growth back as the government continues to pursue various reforms. Speaking at industry association CII's annual session, he said the government has taken tough steps to fight the coronavirus pandemic and has also taken care of the economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 01 launched the silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Karnataka, via video conferencing from the national capital. Speaking..
On the last day of Lockdown 4.0, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his radio program Mann Ki Baat and said that Yoga is growing among people globally amid coronavirus outbreak...
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:57Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Shyam Mana Made in India products should be Made for the world. We will need to determine targets to take this goal forward. T… https://t.co/8jIK9wHADg 13 minutes ago
Saransh Jindal Made in India products should be Made for the world. We will need to determine targets to take this goal forward. T… https://t.co/AT7xHObRbL 16 minutes ago