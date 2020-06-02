Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Conor McGregor has gone from welfare to Forbes, increased his net worth and the UFC star’s fights now rival Canelo for PPVs

talkSPORT Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Whatever the sport, this lot changed the game and here, talksport.com looks at those pioneering men and women every week such as the man who showed his fellow MMA fighters what they can really earn… “Sorry I’m late, traffic was bad – there must be a McGregor show on because Vegas is packed.” Conor McGregor […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

How Conor McGregor's Nutritionists Help Him Cut Weight [Video]

How Conor McGregor's Nutritionists Help Him Cut Weight

Nutritionists George Lockhart and Dan Leith work with some of the top MMA fighters in the world. Learn how they helped Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Daniel Cormier cut weight before fights, from..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 11:01Published
The UFC 229 Brawl: Connor McGregor Details Why He Was the Real Winner of the Night [Video]

The UFC 229 Brawl: Connor McGregor Details Why He Was the Real Winner of the Night

The UFC 229 Brawl: Connor McGregor Details Why He Was the Real Winner of the Night

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 02:24Published
Conor McGregor Slams 'Barbaric' China Over 'Inhumane Behaviour' [Video]

Conor McGregor Slams 'Barbaric' China Over 'Inhumane Behaviour'

IRELAND — UFC's Conor McGregor has slammed China and cast an unforgiving light on the regime after RTE reported that some personal protective equipment or PPE delivered from China did not conform to..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:59Published

Tweets about this