Coutinho ‘definitely’ open to Premier League return – agent

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Philippe Coutinho is ‘definitely’ open to the possibility of returning to the Premier League, according his agent Kia Joorabchian. The Brazilian failed to live up to the expectations following his €160 million move from Liverpool to Barcelona in January 2018. He spent this season on loan at Bayern Munich, but the Bundesliga champions decided against […]

The post Coutinho ‘definitely’ open to Premier League return – agent appeared first on Soccer News.
