Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Philippe Coutinho is ‘definitely’ open to the possibility of returning to the Premier League, according his agent Kia Joorabchian. The Brazilian failed to live up to the expectations following his €160 million move from Liverpool to Barcelona in January 2018. He spent this season on loan at Bayern Munich, but the Bundesliga champions decided against […]



The post Coutinho ‘definitely’ open to Premier League return – agent appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

