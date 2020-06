Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tyson Fury’s three-year-old son seemingly has all the confidence of his father as he called out Anthony Joshua on Tuesday morning. The ‘Gypsy King’ has five kids, with Tyson Fury II – known as ‘Tutty’ – the middle child at present. All five children have regularly featured in the WBC heavyweight champion’s home workouts, which […] 👓 View full article