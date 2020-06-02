Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boxing to return in US next Tuesday as Shakur Stevenson headlines Bob Arum’s first show back behind closed doors in Las Vegas

talkSPORT Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Shakur Stevenson will face Felix Caraballo when boxing returns in America on Tuesday, June 9 behind closed doors. The sport has been on hold since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the WBO featherweight champion’s bout one of the first to have been cancelled. As a result, he is the first to return and […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: WATCH FULL: Bellagio fountains turn on for first time since shutdown

WATCH FULL: Bellagio fountains turn on for first time since shutdown 06:56

 On Thursday at 9:30 a.m. the Bellagio fountains turned on for the first time since the Las Vegas Strip shutdown due to COVID-19 with a show dedicated to frontline workers.

Related videos from verified sources

WE'RE OPEN: Lotus of Siam [Video]

WE'RE OPEN: Lotus of Siam

A valley favorite reopened their doors after nearly 3 months. The state-wide mandate forced their doors to close to slow the spread of COVID-19, but now with phase 2, Lotus of Siam says they're back.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:14Published
ELECTION EVE: Nevada attempts unprecedented all mail-in primary amid coronavirus concerns [Video]

ELECTION EVE: Nevada attempts unprecedented all mail-in primary amid coronavirus concerns

Nevada election officials are confident Tuesday's primary will be smooth as the state attempts the first ever, largely mail-in voting primary amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The move away from a..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:16Published
Free one-night stay at Wynn Las Vegas for first responders [Video]

Free one-night stay at Wynn Las Vegas for first responders

Free one-night stay at Wynn Las Vegas for first responders.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published

Tweets about this