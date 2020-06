Mudassar Nazir RT @Saj_PakPassion: England will play 3 Tests against West Indies in July, subject to UK Government clearance to return behind closed doors… 55 seconds ago

Movingtrain2020 RT @SkySportsNews: England will play their three-Test series against West Indies in July behind-closed-doors at The Ageas Bowl and Old Traf… 2 minutes ago

Dave Bishop Going to be very strange playing Test matches behind closed doors. BBC Sport - England to play West Indies in Test… https://t.co/vT2iy1rBse 2 minutes ago

Tony Harrison England to play West Indies in Test series in July https://t.co/eKdTM8u3qC 2 minutes ago

Ajith RT @ECB_cricket: England Men will play three Tests against the West Indies in July, subject to UK Government clearance to return behind clo… 3 minutes ago

Michael Simpson RT @BBCSport: England will play a three-Test series against West Indies in July. More: https://t.co/QLg6cHWVCa https://t.co/pso7XIx6aB 4 minutes ago

AVP News England to play West Indies in Test series in July https://t.co/DS4hAWKuRf 11 minutes ago