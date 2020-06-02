Former Raider and Hall of Famer Tim Brown joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss why Oakland drafted Henry Ruggs III. Hear what Tim Brown has to say about what Raiders HC Jon Gruden saw in..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:00Published
He may have only been a Las Vegas Raider for less than a week, but Henry Ruggs III is already giving back to our community. He's selling T-shirts, donating 3 meals to Three Square Food Bank for every..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:34Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
NFL Feeds Raiders' top draft pick, Henry Ruggs III, injures thigh during move #nfl: Las Vegas Raiders rookie Henry Ruggs III,… https://t.co/AL4WVceqAl 2 hours ago