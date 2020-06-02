Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Raiders' top draft pick, Henry Ruggs III, injures thigh during move

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Las Vegas Raiders rookie Henry Ruggs III, one of the team's first-round picks, recently cut his thigh while moving items into a trailer, his dad said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Tim Brown explains what Oakland Raider's HC Jon Gruden saw in Henry Ruggs [Video]

Tim Brown explains what Oakland Raider's HC Jon Gruden saw in Henry Ruggs

Former Raider and Hall of Famer Tim Brown joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss why Oakland drafted Henry Ruggs III. Hear what Tim Brown has to say about what Raiders HC Jon Gruden saw in..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:00Published
Raiders' draft pick giving back to our community [Video]

Raiders' draft pick giving back to our community

He may have only been a Las Vegas Raider for less than a week, but Henry Ruggs III is already giving back to our community. He's selling T-shirts, donating 3 meals to Three Square Food Bank for every..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:34Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nflfeeds_

NFL Feeds Raiders' top draft pick, Henry Ruggs III, injures thigh during move #nfl: Las Vegas Raiders rookie Henry Ruggs III,… https://t.co/AL4WVceqAl 2 hours ago

NFLMcDonalder

Kent T McDonaldsson #Broncos...sure got the right first round receiver... Was Ruggs out in the Rioting??? Las Vegas #Raiders are a jo… https://t.co/fmfkVmJaIk 10 hours ago

raiders242424

Raider Frank RT @CorkOnTheNFL: Report: Raiders 2020 1st-round draft pick Henry Ruggs III injures thigh; Ruggs’ father says wide receiver ‘pretty much OK… 14 hours ago

nflfeeds_

NFL Feeds Henry Ruggs injured in moving accident #nfl: Dad says he&#039;s OK Las Vegas Raiders rookie receiver Henry Rug… https://t.co/UnQdWLsob3 16 hours ago

CorkOnTheNFL

Steve Corkran Report: Raiders 2020 1st-round draft pick Henry Ruggs III injures thigh; Ruggs’ father says wide receiver ‘pretty m… https://t.co/O4UJmAl2su 18 hours ago

RaidersSnakePit

Raiders Snake Pit Report: Raiders 2020 1st-round draft pick Henry Ruggs III injures thigh; Ruggs’ father says wide receiver ‘pretty m… https://t.co/uvc8EKTz3V 18 hours ago

QuartieK

QuartieKey RT @Raiders: The first-ever Las Vegas Raiders draft pick. With the 12th pick in the 2020 #NFLDraft, we have selected WR Henry Ruggs III fr… 5 days ago