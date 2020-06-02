Global  

Why Mumbai is facing its first cyclone in June

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Mumbai is on red alert as it braces for Cyclone Nisarga, its first-ever cyclone in recent history at this time of the year
