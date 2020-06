Floyd Mayweather back sparring at age 43, sparring partner Denis Douglin gives fascinating insight into sharing ring with Mayweather in 2020 Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Floyd Mayweather is back in sparring, despite being happily retired at the age of 43. The 50-0 legend has boxing in his blood, something which has been evident in recent weeks with his passion for the sport on show for all to see. Mayweather recently announced he is becoming a trainer and has been working […] πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SportsAlert New post: Floyd Mayweather back sparring at age 43, sparring partner Denis Douglin gives fascinating insight into https://t.co/dOguzQMMop 13 minutes ago π“™π“Έπ“Όπ“±π”‚π“¦π“Έπ“»π“΅π“­πŸŒŽ RT @MichaelBensonn: 🀼 Floyd Mayweather's been back sparring this week. Denis Douglin gives fascinating insight into sharing the ring with h… 28 minutes ago Michael Benson 🀼 Floyd Mayweather's been back sparring this week. Denis Douglin gives fascinating insight into sharing the ring wi… https://t.co/bp7tGtcMmt 43 minutes ago