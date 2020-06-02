Global  

England, West Indies set for 3 cricket tests in July

Seattle Times Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — England and the West Indies will play three cricket tests in 21 days next month provided the British government gives the go-ahead for the matches to take place in “bio-secure environments” without spectators. The West Indies will arrive in England on June 9 — nearly a month before the proposed first test […]
