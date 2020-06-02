Global  

Elephant eats firecracker-laden pineapple, dies

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
A pregnant wild elephant ventured out of the national park in Palakkad, Kerala, in search of food and died an unfortunate death after she ate a pineapple filled with firecrackers. The forest officials have expressed their surprise on no harm being caused by the mammal to the village and any human despite being in excruciating pain.
