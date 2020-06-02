Elephant eats firecracker-laden pineapple, dies Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

A pregnant wild elephant ventured out of the national park in Palakkad, Kerala, in search of food and died an unfortunate death after she ate a pineapple filled with firecrackers. The forest officials have expressed their surprise on no harm being caused by the mammal to the village and any human despite being in excruciating pain. 👓 View full article

Related videos from verified sources Pregnant elephant lost its life allegedly after eating pineapple filled with crackers



A pregnant elephant lost its life allegedly standing in water, after eating pineapples filled with crackers on May 27. Fruits with fire crackers were offered to her allegedly by some locals. The fruit.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:06 Published 12 hours ago

