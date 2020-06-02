Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler urges change to improve human rights in U.S.
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler says he never envisioned his hometown of Minneapolis-St. Paul would serve as the spark for U.S.-wide protests against police killings of African-Americans. During a 40-minute conference call with reporters on Tuesday, Wheeler urged his fellow citizens to vote for candidates who will improve human rights in the U.S. and said the violence sweeping America obscures the positive conversations taking place across the country about the need for change.
Several NHL players are asking people to stand together for change and not turn on each other. According to Reuters, clashes between police and protesters are erupting all over the U.S. during protests. People took to the streets after a video of a white policeman killing a black man by kneeling on...
