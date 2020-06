Child skateboarding phenom and Tokyo Olympics hopeful Sky Brown in horror fall Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Eleven-year-old skateboarding phenom Sky Brown is recovering in hospital after a heavy fall during a training session where her father said he initially feared for her life.Brown was unresponsive on arrival at a hospital in California... Eleven-year-old skateboarding phenom Sky Brown is recovering in hospital after a heavy fall during a training session where her father said he initially feared for her life.Brown was unresponsive on arrival at a hospital in California... 👓 View full article

