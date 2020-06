You Might Like

Tweets about this Joe Favorito RT @Ian_OConnor: On league statement citing "an urgent need for action" on systemic racism, Dr. Harry Edwards gave me this line: "It's the… 12 minutes ago Bitcoin Sportsbook πŸ₯‡ NFL 🏈 Vikes LBs seek help; NFL statement 'said nothing' https://t.co/fyLXhhnMoN β–Ί https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI √ https://t.co/cKocxcwULs 13 minutes ago sports.mail Vikes LBs seek help; NFL statement 'said nothing' https://t.co/OmHovgZtPU https://t.co/sM3NBF9sWM 21 minutes ago thommyson Great men and players...I dig this! Vikes LBs seek help; NFL statement 'said nothing' https://t.co/2SmMUIvZJV 1 hour ago Bill Frazier Vikes LBs seek help; NFL statement 'said nothing' https://t.co/jWwdlqB1SY 1 hour ago Ian O'Connor On league statement citing "an urgent need for action" on systemic racism, Dr. Harry Edwards gave me this line: "It… https://t.co/K6ezyyBz7B 1 hour ago Sports and More Vikes LBs seek help; NFL statement 'said nothing' https://t.co/M8FAQsf3ZH https://t.co/4FG1XfW9YL 1 hour ago Paul Liska Vikes LBs seek help; NFL statement 'said nothing' https://t.co/gwkX2iDRXP https://t.co/BI6b2XVTCx 1 hour ago