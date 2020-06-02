Black Hawk military helicopter deployed in residential Washington, D.C. during George Floyd protestThese were the scenes from Washington's Chinatown yesterday (June 1) as military helicopters were deployed in residential areas to aid the police in their effort to contain protesters.
Footage shows..
Dax Shepard delays new podcast episode over George Floyd protestsActor Dax Shepard has put his Armchair Expert podcast on a temporary hold to reflect and learn more about the "current state of tragic affairs" following the d*ath of George Floyd.
J Sandle Jr Opinion: Knicks owner James Dolan reaches new low by refusing to speak out on George Floyd https://t.co/QVH0FD9Zzr… https://t.co/znrbv4bJCg 14 minutes ago
DanPearson .@SpikeLeeJoint Are you still a Knick, MSG fan? He’s not a fan of BLACK PEOPLE! He speaks for Trump but silent o… https://t.co/7dT2myYARj 15 minutes ago
DeAndre Alexander Opinion: Knicks owner James Dolan reaches new low by refusing to speak out on George Floyd https://t.co/B4PB4d62MR via @USATODAY 16 minutes ago
Jeff Ostach Opinion: Knicks owner James Dolan reaches new low by refusing to speak out on George Floyd https://t.co/1ziyQw1Hup… https://t.co/LUM2MtLScq 18 minutes ago
John Ritchie Opinion: Knicks owner James Dolan reaches new low by refusing to speak out on George Floyd https://t.co/hzcX70G30F via @USATODAY 21 minutes ago
Choke Man Too cowardly to even make a statement. Fuck the Knicks until Dolan is replaced. Not one more penny. Not one more… https://t.co/3n07v2mB74 1 hour ago
Michael Krall He shouldn't offer an opinion about basketball either but that doesn't stop him.
Knicks owner James Dolan on George… https://t.co/ncRdb0HggS 2 hours ago
DaveResists🌊🌊🌊 I am no longer a Knick fan
https://t.co/XYjhn8gcsT 2 hours ago