Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Opinion: Knicks owner James Dolan reaches new low by refusing to speak out on George Floyd

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Knicks owner James Dolan has refused to release a statement George Floyd's death, telling employees the team is not qualified to speak on the issue.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: George Floyd protesters march in Buffalo

George Floyd protesters march in Buffalo 02:49

 Arrests have been made near Niagara Square

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Black Hawk military helicopter deployed in residential Washington, D.C. during George Floyd protest [Video]

Black Hawk military helicopter deployed in residential Washington, D.C. during George Floyd protest

These were the scenes from Washington's Chinatown yesterday (June 1) as military helicopters were deployed in residential areas to aid the police in their effort to contain protesters. Footage shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:29Published
Dax Shepard delays new podcast episode over George Floyd protests [Video]

Dax Shepard delays new podcast episode over George Floyd protests

Actor Dax Shepard has put his Armchair Expert podcast on a temporary hold to reflect and learn more about the "current state of tragic affairs" following the d*ath of George Floyd.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Knicks owner James Dolan defends lack of public comment on George Floyd death

In a message to MSG employees, James Dolan said the Knicks "are not any more qualified than anyone else to offer our opinion on social matters."
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

JSANDLE

J Sandle Jr Opinion: Knicks owner James Dolan reaches new low by refusing to speak out on George Floyd https://t.co/QVH0FD9Zzr… https://t.co/znrbv4bJCg 14 minutes ago

DanHippydan

DanPearson .⁦@SpikeLeeJoint⁩ Are you still a Knick, MSG fan? He’s not a fan of BLACK PEOPLE! He speaks for Trump but silent o… https://t.co/7dT2myYARj 15 minutes ago

GiftedDre

DeAndre Alexander Opinion: Knicks owner James Dolan reaches new low by refusing to speak out on George Floyd https://t.co/B4PB4d62MR via ⁦@USATODAY⁩ 16 minutes ago

JeffOstach

Jeff Ostach Opinion: Knicks owner James Dolan reaches new low by refusing to speak out on George Floyd https://t.co/1ziyQw1Hup… https://t.co/LUM2MtLScq 18 minutes ago

RitchieJr1217

John Ritchie Opinion: Knicks owner James Dolan reaches new low by refusing to speak out on George Floyd https://t.co/hzcX70G30F via @USATODAY 21 minutes ago

CH0KEMAN

Choke Man Too cowardly to even make a statement. Fuck the Knicks until Dolan is replaced. Not one more penny. Not one more… https://t.co/3n07v2mB74 1 hour ago

mkrall3897x

Michael Krall He shouldn't offer an opinion about basketball either but that doesn't stop him. Knicks owner James Dolan on George… https://t.co/ncRdb0HggS 2 hours ago

dvlnd3

DaveResists🌊🌊🌊 I am no longer a Knick fan https://t.co/XYjhn8gcsT 2 hours ago