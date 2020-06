Fans gobsmacked as Mark Lawrenson parades new look with trademark fringe gone Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has taken a more agricultural approach to his haircut during the Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has taken a more agricultural approach to his haircut during the coronavirus lockdown, and now his followers on Twitter think he looks like Victor Meldrew 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this