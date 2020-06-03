Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga tests positive for COVID-19 after attending protest

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Amen Ogbongbemiga said in a tweet Tuesday night that he had tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a protest in Tulsa.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Oklahoma State LB Amen Ogbongbemiga tests positive for COVID-19 after attending protests


Pro Football Talk

Oklahoma State Football Star Amen Ogbongbemiga Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Attending George Floyd Protest

This isn't good
Daily Caller


Tweets about this