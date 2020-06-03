Global
Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga tests positive for COVID-19 after attending protest
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga tests positive for COVID-19 after attending protest
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 (
1 day ago
)
Amen Ogbongbemiga said in a tweet Tuesday night that he had tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a protest in Tulsa.
