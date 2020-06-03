Paul Pogba on George Floyd's death: End racism today



Related videos from verified sources San Diego activist spreading message of peace and policy reform after meeting with Floyd family



Harris spent the weekend following the killing in Minneapolis, meeting with other activists, leading and participating in protests, visiting the site where the killing happened and also talking to the.. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:59 Published 1 hour ago 'The Officers Who Killed George Floyd Are Murderers': Garcetti Defends LAPD Chief Michel Moore In Tuesday Briefing



"The officers who killed George Floyd are murderers," Mayor Eric Garcetti says while defending LAPD Chief Michel Moore after saying that he hopes to see minimal use of batons and rubber bullets as.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:20 Published 2 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Utd, Liverpool stars in anti-racism stance Liverpool players and Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba have taken a stance against racism in the wake of George Floyd's death in the US.

SBS 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this