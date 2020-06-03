Broncos' Fangio: 'I don't see racism at all in the NFL'

Daniel Gallen RT @ProFootballTalk: Broncos coach Vic Fangio: “I don’t see racism at all in the NFL" https://t.co/PSfKlyIVf3 19 seconds ago
Jcali @Broncos Vic Fangio no racism in @NFL open your👀, 90% of the players are black, but 99% off owners/ management/ hea… https://t.co/lGMVgnJXOg 23 seconds ago
Alex 🎙 RT @terrellowens: “I don’t see racism at all in the NFL, I don’t see discrimination in the NFL” -Vic Fangio @nfl 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️
HE NEEDS T… 25 seconds ago
CøšmîčMīåmī Scratch off the Broncos as a team that might pickup CK7.
https://t.co/gbOikFv7Mn 40 seconds ago
Angela Grant RT @SafetyPinDaily: Broncos coach Fangio labelled a 'joke' after saying there is no racism in NFL | Via Guardian https://t.co/r7LsM4EJ1V 1 minute ago
indy RT @CNN: "I think our problems in the NFL along those lines are minimal."
Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said he doesn't believe rac… 3 minutes ago
Tim Broncos' Fangio: 'I don't see racism at all in NFL' https://t.co/7GnQ4bkKEV <<White men are the problem with this country. 3 minutes ago
Tangela Taylor RT @TMZ: Broncos HC Vic Fangio Says There's No Racism In NFL, Seahawks Star Rips Him https://t.co/4Fi2fLNm9p 4 minutes ago