Steve Phillips @CraigSpillard @wolvesbradders @Wolves @doughtys17 Yup. I’ve had a look around at some of our more “renowned” fans’… https://t.co/F02kg4l3NT 1 day ago

Wolves Audio Description Commentary @lpftweets are encouraging the support of all fans with their ‘COVID 19 fan survey’. This is an opportunity for all… https://t.co/LC6EyeBHpR 2 days ago

AU 🔱 (2/3) True indeed. The media and journalists look for one slip-up from the player, one bad social media activity a… https://t.co/MRPeGbS7ZU 2 days ago

Anthony Taylor @DailyMirror Wolves fans will be fine they will have their sister as 'special company' 2 days ago

Kev @JudasFan1 @Sam_DH_MCFC @LFCJ__ So cos man city lost to wolves 3-2 it means their win vs arsenal is irrelevant? It.… https://t.co/q8ypnDCN21 4 days ago

Ryan @PatrickTimmons1 We could probably get 24, 5th place... wolves rely on their fans a lot, Spurs form goes out the w… https://t.co/dj9pHBGBfu 4 days ago