Man City stance on talk of Raheem Sterling transfer to Man Utd revealed

Video credit: FootballDaily - Published 4 days ago Chelsea Plot £50M Transfer To Steal Timo Werner From Liverpool! Transfer Talk 07:29 Also we have one of the most outrageous rumours you’ll probably ever hear, suggesting that Raheem Sterling is near the top of Manchester United’s wishlist. At City, it could be Bonucci in, Bravo out, and Napoli are trying to keep hold of stars Kalidou Koulibaly and Arkadiusz Milik. FInally,...