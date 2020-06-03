Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

30 workers injured in Gujarat factory blast

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
At least five people were killed and 32 suffered burn injuries in a massive explosion that rocked a pesticide company located in Dahej special economic zone (SEZ) in the Bharuch district of Gujarat on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: 40 injured in blast at chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch

40 injured in blast at chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch 01:30

 At least 40 workers injured in a blast that happened at Yashashvi Rasayan Private Limited in Dahej Industrial Estate in Gujarat's Bharuch. Injured have been taken to nearby hospital. The blast has created panic in and around the area. More details are awaited.

Related videos from verified sources

Cyclone Nisarga uproots trees, damages cars and buildings in Maharashtra| Oneindia News [Video]

Cyclone Nisarga uproots trees, damages cars and buildings in Maharashtra| Oneindia News

Cyclone Nisarga leaves trail of destruction in its wake, Mumbai airport suspends operation till 7 PM; Top JeM commander among three killed in J&K encounter; Major blast in chemical factory in Gujarat's..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:30Published
Rajkot incident: Gujarat Police arrest 29 migrant workers involved in damaging vehicles [Video]

Rajkot incident: Gujarat Police arrest 29 migrant workers involved in damaging vehicles

The police arrested 29 migrant workers involved in damaging vehicles at Shapar industrial zone in Gujarat. Inspector General of Rajkot Range, Sandeep Singh said, "19 migrant workers were arrested in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Gujarat: Eight dead as boiler blast causes fire in Bharuch factory

Around 40 workers of the pesticide company were injured in the fire caused by a blast in the boiler out of which eight have succumbed.
DNA


Tweets about this

AhmedAmique

amique ahmed shaikh🇮🇳 RT @ndtv: Major blast in chemical factory in Gujarat's Dahej, 40 workers injured https://t.co/G1iKhQu7NH https://t.co/8oewSagLWO 3 minutes ago

mrbond007killer

Chacha Baklol RT @ashokgehlot51: Saddened about the tragic news that five workers hv lost lives & many hv suffered severe burn injuries in an explosion i… 4 minutes ago

IQ_EXAMINER

ChineseBotParty#2️⃣5️⃣8️⃣🀄️🐉🔥🗽🕍 RT @ghulamabbasshah: #VIDEO Massive blast in #Gujarat chemical factory #India , around 40 workers injured , All the injured persons have be… 4 minutes ago

nikhilmw

NIKHIL WALAVALKAR RT @moneycontrolcom: Five workers of a chemical factory were killed after a huge fire triggered by a blast in the boiler at #Dahej in #Guja… 6 minutes ago

ayazshail

R.K.O. _____________ Shail RT @mat_jane_de_yar: Can we expect any good or positive news? Pray for this 🌏, pray for the safety of the the living beings on this Earth.… 7 minutes ago

NewzPot

NewzPot Major #Blast In #Chemical Factory In #Gujarat Dahej, 40 Workers Injured #injuired #chemicalfactory #accident #blast… https://t.co/igYvwYrAaq 11 minutes ago

Satyam_1001

Satyam Shubham RT @htTweets: 40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector (PTI) 14 minutes ago