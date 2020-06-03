Legendary Oklahoma State Basketball coach Eddie Sutton dies at age 84Legendary Oklahoma State Basketball coach Eddie Sutton dies at age 84
HS football coach takes 8 hours to surprise players with championship ringsHigh School Football Coach Rich Tuero didn’t let school closing down keep him from surprising his team with their championship rings! It took Coach Tuero eight hours to deliver the rings to his..
LisaVol RT @knoxnews: Johnny Majors, a legendary coach for the Tennessee football team and member of the College Football Hall of Fame, has died. H… 1 minute ago
greysunryanconroy RT @CraigRozniecki: "Legendary Tennessee football player, coach Johnny Majors dies" - https://t.co/xuxSPa3npi 1 minute ago
Craig Rozniecki "Legendary Tennessee football player, coach Johnny Majors dies" - https://t.co/xuxSPa3npi 2 minutes ago
Raymond Norman USA TODAY: Legendary Tennessee, Pittsburgh coach Johnny Majors dies at 85
https://t.co/llqlCm1IUX 2 minutes ago
Brian Bell RT @Vols_News: RT @USATODAYSports: Legendary Tennessee, Pittsburgh football coach Johnny Majors dies at age 85 https://t.co/yic4WeKR4Q 2 minutes ago
Tennessee Vols News RT @USATODAYSports: Legendary Tennessee, Pittsburgh football coach Johnny Majors dies at age 85 https://t.co/yic4WeKR4Q 3 minutes ago
The Leaf-Chronicle Legendary Tennessee football player, coach Johnny Majors dies https://t.co/4S3KGGJwAU 5 minutes ago
Terronda RT @Tennessean: Johnny Majors, a legendary coach for the Tennessee football team and member of the College Football Hall of Fame, has died.… 5 minutes ago