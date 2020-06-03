Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Legendary Tennessee, Pittsburgh football coach Johnny Majors dies at age 85

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Johnny Majors, a legendary coach for the Tennessee and Pittsburgh football teams and member of the College Football Hall of Fame, has died. He was 85.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Legendary Oklahoma State Basketball coach Eddie Sutton dies at age 84 [Video]

Legendary Oklahoma State Basketball coach Eddie Sutton dies at age 84

Legendary Oklahoma State Basketball coach Eddie Sutton dies at age 84

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 03:52Published
HS football coach takes 8 hours to surprise players with championship rings [Video]

HS football coach takes 8 hours to surprise players with championship rings

High School Football Coach Rich Tuero didn’t let school closing down keep him from surprising his team with their championship rings! It took Coach Tuero eight hours to deliver the rings to his..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:35Published

Tweets about this

ltsVol

LisaVol RT @knoxnews: Johnny Majors, a legendary coach for the Tennessee football team and member of the College Football Hall of Fame, has died. H… 1 minute ago

ghwbjfkmlkrfk

greysunryanconroy RT @CraigRozniecki: "Legendary Tennessee football player, coach Johnny Majors dies" - https://t.co/xuxSPa3npi 1 minute ago

CraigRozniecki

Craig Rozniecki "Legendary Tennessee football player, coach Johnny Majors dies" - https://t.co/xuxSPa3npi 2 minutes ago

Raymond_Norman

Raymond Norman USA TODAY: Legendary Tennessee, Pittsburgh coach Johnny Majors dies at 85 https://t.co/llqlCm1IUX 2 minutes ago

TheBrianTBell

Brian Bell RT @Vols_News: RT @USATODAYSports: Legendary Tennessee, Pittsburgh football coach Johnny Majors dies at age 85 https://t.co/yic4WeKR4Q 2 minutes ago

Vols_News

Tennessee Vols News RT @USATODAYSports: Legendary Tennessee, Pittsburgh football coach Johnny Majors dies at age 85 https://t.co/yic4WeKR4Q 3 minutes ago

LeafChronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle Legendary Tennessee football player, coach Johnny Majors dies https://t.co/4S3KGGJwAU 5 minutes ago

10ecGurl

Terronda RT @Tennessean: Johnny Majors, a legendary coach for the Tennessee football team and member of the College Football Hall of Fame, has died.… 5 minutes ago