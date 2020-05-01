Skip Bayless defends Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper making the top 5 QB-WR listThe NFL website just released their top 5 QB-WR rankings, but some think that key players are missing on the list. Making the list is Drew Brees-Michael Thomas, Matt Ryan-Julio Jones, Kyler..
CafeNetAmerica Teammate slams... https://t.co/pDmvbkA86A https://t.co/I2o8PZiU5z 1 minute ago
Joe Shanks Saints star Michael Thomas calls out Drew Brees over his opinion on players kneeling during national anthem -… https://t.co/08r94k4jAK 5 minutes ago
Juan M KING RT @nypost: Drew Brees' kneeling rebuke angers Saints star Michael Thomas https://t.co/EA4jAMvpsp https://t.co/jqHFCSFH4P 11 minutes ago
WakeUpCanada... Canada Needs A Trump Drew Brees’ kneeling rebuke angers Saints star Michael Thomas
https://t.co/UAYDFGrenP 15 minutes ago
Drudge Report Feed Teammate slams... https://t.co/myU7xg3nTJ 24 minutes ago
Drudge Report App Teammate slams... https://t.co/nVbYX41Pa2 #drudge 25 minutes ago
Ron Ries Saints' Michael Thomas calls out Drew Brees over his opinion on players kneeling during national anthem… https://t.co/8uLCh3fVsY 34 minutes ago
Lanier County Network Drew Brees’ kneeling rebuke angers Saints star Michael Thomas - https://t.co/1hBynhE9vB 38 minutes ago