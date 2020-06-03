Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leighton Baines: Everton offer one-year contract extension

BBC Sport Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Everton offer left-back Leighton Baines a one-year contract extension, BBC Sport learns.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

kickpapernews

Kick Paper Leighton Baines: Everton offer one-year contract extension https://t.co/gQbiih43Qa #leighton #baines 6 minutes ago

bluekippercom

Bluekipper.com RT @bluekippercom: Everton offer Leighton Baines a one year contract extension. Let’s hope we see another Bainesy rocket in his 14th season… 8 minutes ago

bbcprem

BBC Premier League PREM: Leighton Baines: Everton offer one-year contract extension https://t.co/w4lCSMJG4m 13 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Leighton Baines: Everton offer one-year contract extension https://t.co/yeLmZQi5Tr 26 minutes ago

John_B58

John Blain (+) We offer Leighton Baines a new one-year deal https://t.co/0Eye0N7jxW 36 minutes ago

NewsFootball365

Football News #football Leighton Baines: Everton offer one-year contract extension https://t.co/EZEJ1IClWG 40 minutes ago

MediaFbi

FBI Trader Media Leighton Baines: Everton offer one-year contract extension https://t.co/TZ1t1FPffc 42 minutes ago

FWPPremLeague

FWP Prem League NEWS: Leighton Baines: Everton offer one-year contract extension (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/f50zZimP5X 44 minutes ago