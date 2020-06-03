Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AP source: MLB rejects 114-game plan, tells union no counter

FOX Sports Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
AP source: MLB rejects 114-game plan, tells union no counterAP source: MLB rejects 114-game plan, tells union no counter
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

AP source: MLB rejects 114-game plan, tells union no counter

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball rejected the players’ offer for a 114-game regular season in the pandemic-delayed season with no additional salary cuts...
Seattle Times

MLB rejects 114-game plan and tells union no counter, AP source says

Major League Baseball rejected the players' offer for a 114-game regular season in the pandemic-delayed season with no additional salary cuts and told the union...
Denver Post


Tweets about this

MLBSportMag

MLB SportMag AP source > MLB rejects players' 114-game plan, doesn't plan t >> https://t.co/MIta4SbECK #baseball https://t.co/hZpb5R8e9C 1 minute ago

LaurenEHanson

Lauren Hanson AP source: MLB rejects 114-game plan, tells union no counter https://t.co/HL39lW2o9j 11 minutes ago

wbkotv

WBKO Television AP source: MLB rejects 114-game plan, tells union no counter https://t.co/P3raR6bVP3 11 minutes ago

DracoMenda

#BlackLivesMatter #EndBrutality RT @SFGate: AP source: MLB rejects 114-game plan, tells union no counter https://t.co/xUDB46llkg https://t.co/ykZKzhGjOC 11 minutes ago

SFGate

SFGate AP source: MLB rejects 114-game plan, tells union no counter https://t.co/xUDB46llkg https://t.co/ykZKzhGjOC 15 minutes ago

dmn_rangers

SportsDay Rangers RT @SportsDayDFW: AP source: MLB rejects 114-game plan, tells union no counter https://t.co/iPAkgQdCEj 16 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News AP source: MLB rejects players' 114-game plan, doesn't plan to counter https://t.co/TfjDhgT1uh 17 minutes ago

DonnaWi92590956

Donna Wilkinson RT @FOX19: Players made their proposal Sunday, up from an 82-game regular season in management’s offer last week. https://t.co/oqUODf1rhU 18 minutes ago