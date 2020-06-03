Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sport24.co.za | Diego Maradona extends contract with Gimnasia y Esgrima

News24 Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Argentina great Diego Maradona has signed a contract extension as coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata until the end of the 2021 season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this