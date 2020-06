Akiem Hicks says Colin Kaepernick lost career over kneeling, adds ‘We signed Mike Glennon’ Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Joey Macisso RT @JasonLieser: Akiem Hicks says it's clear to him that Colin Kaepernick lost his career because of kneeing then drops a bomb in the middl… 8 seconds ago Debbie Stover RT @clarencehilljr: Akiem Hicks says Colin Kaepernick lost career over kneeling, adds ‘We signed Mike Glennon’ https://t.co/hk29OSioZm 36 seconds ago Kim RT @davidgutfreund: Akiem Hicks says Colin Kaepernick lost career over kneeling, adds ‘We signed Mike Glennon’ https://t.co/GQIe6mKxIi 1 minute ago