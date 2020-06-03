Aaron Rodgers on protests and Drew Brees comments: 'It has never been about an anthem or a flag'

Pro Football Focus released their all-decade team of the top 101 players from the 2010s. To some surprise, Drew Brees finished above Aaron Rodgers despite Aaron's Super Bowl victory and multiple league..
Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley talk New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, who was beat out by Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers for the All-Decade rankings. Whitlock thinks if Drew Brees had an extra..
