Zlatan Ibrahimovic joins George Floyd death protests

Mid-Day Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Sweden star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has added his voice on social media to the growing protests over the death of George Floyd. Star striker Ibrahimovic shared a video on his Instagram page and wrote: "We are ONE." George Floyd's death has caused a nationwide protest in the US. Floyd, aged 46, died last week shortly after Derek...
Video credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: George Floyd Death Protesters Remain Outside Colorado Capitol After 8 p.m. Curfew

George Floyd Death Protesters Remain Outside Colorado Capitol After 8 p.m. Curfew 01:00

 Hundreds of protesters ignored orders to go home at 8 p.m., despite warnings that they could be arrested.

