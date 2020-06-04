Global  

Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passes away

IndiaTimes Thursday, 4 June 2020
Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee who is known for his films like 'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla' 'Chitchor', 'Rajnigandha' 'Priyatama' passed away today in Mumbai. According to the reports, the director and screenwriter passed away following age-related ailments.
Sudhir mourns loss of filmmaker Chatterjee

Bollywood lost yet another legend today as filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passed away today. The yesteryear filmmaker reportedly passed away due to age-related...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAHindu

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passes away at 93 due to age-related ailments

Veteran filmmaker, Basu Chatterjee, who had given us some of the most iconic slice-of-life films, passed away on Thursday, June 4 in Mumbai due to age-related...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesBollywood LifeDNAHindu

