Manchester United team news: Paul Pogba AND Marcus Rashford both fit to return for Red Devils when Premier League season resumes

talkSPORT Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Manchester United talisman Marcus Rashford is primed to return to action when the Premier League resumes later this month from its coronavirus suspension. The Red Devils have been handed a major boost ahead of the opening weekend of the restarted campaign with both Rashford and Paul Pogba fully recovered from their respective injuries. The forward […]
Related news from verified sources

Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford set to be fit for Premier League resumption

Rashford was due to miss the rest of the season after a back operation in January while Pogba had a foot injury
Independent

Sport24.co.za | Solskjaer counting on Pogba, Rashford for restart

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is confident of having Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford fit should the Premier League season restart.
News24 Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

