Manchester United team news: Paul Pogba AND Marcus Rashford both fit to return for Red Devils when Premier League season resumes
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Manchester United talisman Marcus Rashford is primed to return to action when the Premier League resumes later this month from its coronavirus suspension. The Red Devils have been handed a major boost ahead of the opening weekend of the restarted campaign with both Rashford and Paul Pogba fully recovered from their respective injuries. The forward […]
Premier League clubs given green light to organise friendlies before resumption. Top-flight action has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but ‘Project Restart’ is well under way and play is set to resume on June 17.