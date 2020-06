Tweets about this BSM00TH 🎛 Drew Brees Says Kneeling Players Are "Disrespecting The Flag": https://t.co/FGV9dHkyJA Colin Kaepernick and Eric R… https://t.co/XT7dc3Yoha 2 hours ago Ed Doney @TheOfficerTatum Of course Drew Brees would be criticized for NOT disrespecting the flag. It's 2020. #TheTwilightZone 3 hours ago MySoulRadio https://t.co/K3Usia5cb5 Sports Update NFL stars, LeBron speak out on social media against Drew Brees' controversial… https://t.co/LGokeNxMS5 3 hours ago Penn Jones Brees has done a lot for many people & didn't show disrespect to anyone with his POV ... Drew Brees is criticized b… https://t.co/SLh1jnO2t8 5 hours ago My Info Drew Brees criticized for 'disrespecting the flag' remark https://t.co/JiXr7LvAnx Tone deaf; #365 7 hours ago TheRealJFella  Drew Brees criticized for 'disrespecting the flag' remark - CNN Video https://t.co/hPMS4g1fJK 7 hours ago Spectrum News CNY/S.Tier A former @BuffaloBills was one of many calling out NFL quarterback Drew Brees after saying, “I will never agree wit… https://t.co/qwJInQYY5M 8 hours ago tfish RT @EddieInTheYard: #Saints quarterback Drew Brees reiterated his stance against kneeling during the national anthem, saying it's "disrespe… 8 hours ago