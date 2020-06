I had suicidal thoughts, felt like jumping off my balcony: Robin Uthappa Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has revealed that he suffered from depression and had suicidal thoughts on a daily basis between 2009 and 2011.



Uthappa made his India debut in 2006 against England and has till now played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is.



"When I made my debut in 2006, I wasn't overtly aware of myself. A lot of learning... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Have battled suicidal thoughts, depression: Robin Uthappa opens up on life and cricket Uthappa said he has no regrets about how he dealt with the lows of his life.

Hindu 5 hours ago





Tweets about this