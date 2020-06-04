How Man Utd dressing room reacted to Odion Ighalo loan extension

Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 21 hours ago Odion Ighalo 'buzzing' for season to resume after extending Man United loan 00:58 Courtesy: MUTV Manchester United's Odion Ighalo admits that he is 'buzzing' for the resumption of the Premier League after securing a loan extension from Shanghai Shenhua. Ighalo impressed with four goals in eight games before the suspension, but appeared to have made his last appearance for Ole...