How Man Utd dressing room reacted to Odion Ighalo loan extension

Courtesy: MUTV Manchester United's Odion Ighalo admits that he is 'buzzing' for the resumption of the Premier League after securing a loan extension from Shanghai Shenhua. Ighalo impressed with four goals in eight games before the suspension, but appeared to have made his last appearance for Ole...
Odion Ighalo has agreed extension to his loan deal with Manchester United, claims his agent.
