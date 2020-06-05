Global  

John Barnes compares Liverpool FC to title-winning Man City side

The Sport Review Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
John Barnes believes that the current Liverpool FC team are equally as impressive as Manchester City’s title winning sides from the last couple of years. The Reds have been the team to beat in the Premier League this season, with the Merseyside outfit having won all but two of their games in the top flight. […]

The post John Barnes compares Liverpool FC to title-winning Man City side appeared first on The Sport Review.
