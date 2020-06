IMF urges Pakistan to freeze govt salaries Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The International Monetary Fund has urged Pakistan to freeze salaries of govt employees and adhere to the fiscal consolidation path by showing a nominal primary deficit in the new budget, Pak media reported. The IMF is insisting upon the fiscal consolidation path due to a high and unsustainable public debt that is set to hit 90% of the total value of the national economy. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this